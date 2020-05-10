Staying pleasant end to the weekend

Sun and clouds will prevail across the Mid-South this Mother’s Day, with highs remaining below seasonal average with a northerly breeze. Warming temperatures and rain chances are on the way this upcoming week.
It is another chilly start to the day across the Mid-South. By this afternoon we will warm up into the lower to middle 70s, but this is still slightly below average for this time of the year. A weak disturbance will bring extra clouds to the region this afternoon, but rain will be very limited. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5 to 15 mph during the day today. Northerly winds will prevail tonight around 5 to 10 mph. Skies will remain partly to mostly clear with lows dipping into the upper 40s area wide.
TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Winds: Northwest around 5 to 15 mph. High: 72.
TONIGHT: Mostly to partly clear. Winds: North around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 47.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 60s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s, slight chance for a shower late in the day tomorrow. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and highs in the lower to middle 60s with lows in the middle 50s. Wednesday will be mostly to partly cloudy with isolated showers and highs in the upper to middle 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be mostly to partly cloudy with an isolated showers with highs in the lower 80s and low sin the upper to middle 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and highs in the lower 80s with lows in the lower to middle 60s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and the chance for an isolated shower.
