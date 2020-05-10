Staying pleasant end to the weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 60s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s, slight chance for a shower late in the day tomorrow. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and highs in the lower to middle 60s with lows in the middle 50s. Wednesday will be mostly to partly cloudy with isolated showers and highs in the upper to middle 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be mostly to partly cloudy with an isolated showers with highs in the lower 80s and low sin the upper to middle 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and highs in the lower 80s with lows in the lower to middle 60s.