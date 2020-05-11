Ark. restaurants reopen Monday for dine-in customers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in weeks, Arkansas restaurants will open their doors to dine-in customers. However, patrons can expect a few significant changes.
During his daily COVID-19 briefing on April 29, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced restaurants could reopen for “limited” dine-in seating as long as they practiced social distancing and took strict health precautions.
What’s more, restaurants can only serve 33% of their maximum occupancy. Groups exceeding 10 people are not permitted.
Since then, area restaurant workers have been moving tables and chairs to meet the spacing qualifications, while preparing for the return of in-house customers.
“We’re just doing everything we can to make sure we’re following the best safety protocols that we can,” one restaurant owner told Region 8 News. “We’re happy to be able to have the opportunity to reopen, serve our community, and get back to business as usual.”
Despite being open to dine-in seating, many restaurant owners say they will continue to offer curbside pickup.
In a statement Monday, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin urged restaurant owners to post “masks required” signs at their doors.
“If we as patrons do things right, restaurants that are dependent on our business will be able to open to 50 percent capacity in the near future, and then hopefully 100 percent, as the governor sees fit,” he said. “This is a crucial guideline because we want to get better, not malinger, while fighting COVID-19.”
Admitting that the economy is crucial, Perrin said safety should not be compromised.
“With a little respect for one another, we can do better than several states where unmasked patrons have created problems at restaurants,” Perrin said.
To report patrons or staff not in compliance with the state’s guidelines, call the ADH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-803-7847.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.