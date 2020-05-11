Changes coming to Tennessee child support guidelines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Changes coming to Tennessee’s child support guidelines are the first in 15 years.
Some of the changes include:
- Giving non-custodial parents the right to request a modification to their child support order if they are sentenced to more than 180 days behind bars.
- A self-support reserve will also be created for non-custodial parents to ensure they have enough resources for their own basic needs while fulfilling child support obligations.
- The state will allow credit for health, vision and dental care paid by step-parents when calculating child support payments.
State officials say the changes will better serve Tennessee families.
To avoid an influx of modification requests the state has temporarily put in place a rule that there must be a “change of circumstances” for the new rules to take effect in ongoing child support cases.
