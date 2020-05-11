Collierville couple ties the knot with family, friends watching via Zoom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nothing can stop true love, not even a global pandemic.
That is certainly true for one Mid-South couple who got married in an unconventional way. But in a COVID-19 world -- it made sense!
Getting married on a zoom call!
For Manny and Tammy Santibanez walking down the virtual aisle and tying the knot online was something they didn’t want to wait on, especially since they tried conventionally -- once before.
“We divorced, we separated and it was very painful and I think through a lot of thoughtful prayer and a lot of internal reflection and change we’re together today and it’s truly a blessing," said Tammy.
Getting married a second time to each other was the easy part, making it happen -- a bit more challenging. That’s when Collierville’s Orchard Church Pastor Sam Shaw came up with an unconventional idea.
“My wife is a high-risk person so I said I can’t do it in the building unless I am standing at one end of the auditorium to the other end. I said a Zoom wedding," said Shaw.
So on Saturday, May 2...
They got married once again in front of their two children. along with friends and family from Dallas, Miami and Memphis and the “I Dos” never felt better.
“I think doing it the Zoom way was definitely the way we should do it," said Manny.
The power of love -- breaking through pandemic boundaries through modern technology.
Manny and Tammy still don't have their marriage license.
They are waiting for the courts to open up but they say they wanted to tie the knot in front of God and in front of family and friends.
