Complex pattern brings more rain to the Mid-South

THIS WEEK: Clouds will linger overnight and through the day tomorrow. Showers will be isolated to widely scattered through tomorrow night along with below average temperatures. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs near 80 with lows in the mid to upper 60s.