Complex pattern brings more rain to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers Wind: NE 5 Low: 49
TUESDAY: Scattered Showers Wind: E 5-10 High: 61
TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered Showers Wind: SE 5-15 Low: 55
THIS WEEK: Clouds will linger overnight and through the day tomorrow. Showers will be isolated to widely scattered through tomorrow night along with below average temperatures. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs near 80 with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
