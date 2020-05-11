Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in the Mid-South

Publisher: WMC Action News 5
Location
- Memphis, TN
Last reviewed
- 5/11/2020,
Overview
- After safer-at-home orders across the Mid-South, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee are beginning to reopen with restrictions. More info. Shelby County and its seven municipalities have their own reopening schedule based on their “Back-to-Business” plan, which has three phases. Currently in phase one, restaurants, retail stores, salons and barbershops can reopen with restrictions. More info.
Businesses
- The City of Memphis approved plans for the Memphis Botanic Garden and the Memphis Zoo to reopen with new safety protocols.
- Wolfchase Galleria and Beale Street reopened over the weekend with restrictions, but crowds showed up nonetheless. More info.
- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee released guidance for churches and other places of worship. More info.
Closures
- Government offices and courts, museums and entertainment venues closed in March and postponed or canceled events several months out. More info.
- Primary schools closed in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee through the end of the spring 2020 semester. Colleges and universities canceled in-person classes and transitioned to virtual learning.
Events
- Memphis in May International Festival is rescheduled for October 2020. The lineup for Beale Street Music Festival will look a little different after some artists were unable to commit to the new dates.
- Mempho Music Festival is postponed until 2021.
- Live at the Garden concert series is canceled.
Testing
Schools
- Governors in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee ordered schools closed through the end of the year.
- Shelby County Schools partnered with WMC to provide virtual lessons on TV. More info.
- Colleges and universities transitioned to virtual learning through the end of the year. Some will remain online for summer courses. Others have announced plans to welcome students back in the fall.
How to help
How to get help
Public Transport
- MATA is running on a reduced schedule. More info.
- MATA could see deep budget cuts because of the pandemic.
Law enforcement
- Dozens of Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Memphis Police Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19. More info.
- Some Tennessee law enforcement offices are receiving names and addresses of residents who tested positive for COVID-19. More info.
Unemployment
- Arkansas is now opening unemployment benefits to self-employed and independent contractors. More info.
- Mississippi has extended unemployment benefits for workers affected by the pandemic. More info.
- More than 321,000 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment benefits since the beginning of the pandemic. More info.
