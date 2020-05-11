Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in the Mid-South

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 11, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 5:29 PM

Publisher: WMC Action News 5

  • Memphis, TN

  • 5/11/2020,

  • After safer-at-home orders across the Mid-South, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee are beginning to reopen with restrictions.  More info.  Shelby County and its seven municipalities have their own reopening schedule based on their “Back-to-Business” plan, which has three phases.  Currently in phase one, restaurants, retail stores, salons and barbershops can reopen with restrictions. More info.

  • Government offices and courts, museums and entertainment venues closed in March and postponed or canceled events several months out. More info.
  • Primary schools closed in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee through the end of the spring 2020 semester.  Colleges and universities canceled in-person classes and transitioned to virtual learning.

  • Dozens of Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Memphis Police Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19. More info.
  • Some Tennessee law enforcement offices are receiving names and addresses of residents who tested positive for COVID-19. More info.

  • Arkansas is now opening unemployment benefits to self-employed and independent contractors. More info.
  • Mississippi has extended unemployment benefits for workers affected by the pandemic. More info.
  • More than 321,000 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment benefits since the beginning of the pandemic.  More info.

