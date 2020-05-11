Harrow: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $12.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents.
The pharmaceutical and drug compounding company posted revenue of $11.8 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $4.30. A year ago, they were trading at $4.63.
