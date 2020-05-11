Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Burke Nihill is replacing Steve Underwood as Tennessee Titans team president. Underwood, a longtime executive with the team, is retiring from a full-time role. Underwood joined the franchise in 1991 and helped organize the team's move from Houston in 1997. He will remain as a senior counselor for the team. Nihill, in his fifth season with the Titans, was promoted in February to a senior vice president position that gave him control of stadium and facility operations. He held the additional title of chief legal officer. Nihill led efforts to bring the 2019 NFL draft to Nashville.