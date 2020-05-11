Jonesboro officer receives thank you card from children during COVID-19 pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It may sometimes take a lot for adults to say thank you, but two area children gave thanks Friday to a Jonesboro police officer for his work.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page. Lt. Steve McDaniel was at a Kum & Go Friday evening when he heard a knock on his window.
McDaniel rolled down the window and was given a card that read “JPD Officer.”
The note was from nine-year-old Payton.
“I also have a big brother, Keagan. He is eleven. Hopefully, the coronavirus ends soon so that everyone can get out of there house and go places,” the note read. “Are you having a good day? I just wanted to say thank you for your service. Whoever you are, your a great person.”
According to the post, McDaniel and Jonesboro police were appreciative.
“This small act of kindness made his day. Thank you Payton and Keagan for your thoughtfulness and thank you to your parents, who are raising you right,” the post noted.
