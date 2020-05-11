MATA continues to field complaints from customers as businesses reopen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the coronavirus limiting bus services a lot of people either can’t get to work or can’t get home. Now that businesses are reopening even more people will need to ride the bus.
Memphis Area Transit Authority is well aware of the frustrations.
“The buses are passing passengers on the side of the road," said Memphis Cody Williams.
Williams rides MATA to get to work. He says since MATA moved to only 10 passengers for social distancing and moved to an enhanced Saturday schedule he can’t catch a bus to go home after work. He says he has to get an Uber or Lyft to get home.
Cynthia Bailey head of the Memphis Bus Riders Union says one rider lost his job because of fewer bus options.
“People still have to work and I been hearing three people told me they got laid off from they’re job," she said.
“Everyone understands what’s going on with Covid-19. What we don’t understand is why they haven’t put more buses on the route," said Williams.
MATA says it is following the Centers for Disease Control and health department guidelines.
“We’d love to go to a Saturday schedule but unfortunately until we can put more than 10 on the bus people on a bus, we’re limited to how much we can expand the service," said Gary Rosenfeld, head of MATA.
Rosenfeld told WMC Action News 5 when drivers see a lot of people waiting a backup bus is called. A video shot by Williams shows a lot of people hoping to get on a bus at the downtown transit center.
With only 10 riders allowed, they didn’t all get on. MATA said two more buses arrived quickly to transport the other passengers.
MATA says some people get on the bus but don’t always social distance even removing signs.
Rosenfeld knows even more passengers will start showing up because more businesses are opening. He says MATA is monitoring the CDC daily and he says the guidelines change frequently.
“As soon as we see any type of change in guidelines, we’ll be quick to deploy what we can. I’m very sensitive to our passengers’ frustrations," said Rosenfeld.
MATA bus rides are still free. It is not clear when that will end. MATA says some people are using the buses for joy rides not for work and it would help if they stopped.
