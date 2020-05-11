Mid-South Eagle Scout honored in first-ever social distancing pinning ceremony

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - The Chickasaw Council of Boy Scouts of America held its first-ever social distancing Court of Honor ceremony for one Mid-South resident over the weekend.
Eagle Scout Phillip LaVell Twilley was pinned outside his home in Cordova with his troop -- Troop 457 and other Boy Scout leaders, family and friends watching from the sidewalk!
Twilley joined the Cub Scouts in the second grade and since then has earned more than 60 merit badges. He’s also become a Life Scout, and demonstrated scout spirit and leadership within his troop before accomplishing rank of Eagle.
Twilley has this message for others hoping to reach their goals.
“If you have fun, and stay on task and keep looking towards your goals, you can complete anything," he said.
After his pinning, Troop 457 did a drive-by parade to congratulate him on his achievements.
Twilley is a recent Cordova High School graduate who will continue service by joining the U.S. Navy in the fall.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.