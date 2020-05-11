Mississippi salons, gyms, tattoo parlors welcome customers back on first day of reopening

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - More businesses are opening up across the Mid-South. Monday beauty salons, barbershops, gyms and tattoo parlors were allowed to reopen in Mississippi.
The state is still in phase two of reopening and even though Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves extended the safer-at-home order until May 25 he gave these businesses the green light to reopen.
ATC Fitness reopened all four of it’s Mississippi locations. and Hairlines Salon also welcomed customers back in.
Both businesses say they saw a steady stream of visitors Monday.
“I was very anxious to get in and kinda see what it was going to be like," said Spencer McDaniel CEO of ATC Fitness. "Six o’clock this morning we had some people waiting at the door for each location.”
“I got so emotional and I told the Lord thank you for allowing me to open these doors again," said Jeanna Chism owner of Hairlines Salon.
Both businesses are following state and Centers for Disease Control guidelines and are even going the extra mile.
