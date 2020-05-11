More clouds on the way and maybe a few showers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine will give way to clouds this afternoon. There will also be a chance for a pop-up shower late in the day into the evening, but most of the area will remain dry until after 10 pm. High temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20% of a shower. Low: 49. Winds northeast at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As a warm front sits to our north, showers will be possible on Tuesday. However, the bulk of the rain will stay north of I-40. There will be a better chance for rain late Tuesday night with a few showers lingering into early Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Tuesday but will jump into the mid 70s Wednesday. We will climb into the lower 80s Thursday and Friday. A pop-up shower will be possible each day through the end of the week. Lows will be in the 60s late week.
WEEKEND: Highs will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s with passing clouds and a passing shower. Lows will be in the 60s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
