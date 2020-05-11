More clouds on the way and maybe a few showers

REST OF THE WEEK: As a warm front sits to our north, showers will be possible on Tuesday. However, the bulk of the rain will stay north of I-40. There will be a better chance for rain late Tuesday night with a few showers lingering into early Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Tuesday but will jump into the mid 70s Wednesday. We will climb into the lower 80s Thursday and Friday. A pop-up shower will be possible each day through the end of the week. Lows will be in the 60s late week.