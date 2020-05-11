Parents scramble to make summer plans for children amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With schools closed for the rest of the semester, the focus is now shifting to summer.
Many community leaders are trying to balance between being safe and providing a necessary service.
Summer school for Shelby County school students who need it will move to online instruction. Registration starts next week and students will be provided a device if they do not have a computer at home.
A Shelby County Schools spokesperson also says the city’s MPLOY summer paid internship program will also be online with webinars and online coursework.
SCS says about 600 of their students applied for the program.
However not everything can move virtually. Many parents depend on having a physical place for their children to go during the summer.
“In the community that we live in you have a lot of single parents do not have not a job, but two jobs and so it’s a relief for the parents to have their children in a safe environment,.” said Pastor Ricky Floyd of Pursuit of God Transformation Center in Frayser.
His church has held a summer camp for the past 10 years. He’s closely watching the daily COVID-19 numbers to make a final call on whether or not to move forward with the camp.
“There’s probably a 75% chance that we’re going to do some sort of camp,” said Floyd.
Bellevue Baptist Church just gave Floyd and his church a building on the 3700 block of Watkins. He says it offers much more space to socially distance, but social distancing may be difficult for another summer staple.
A city spokesperson says they are still working on a date for when it will be safe to re-open the city’s swimming pools.
Contact sport facilities like baseball fields can open in phase two, but Memphis Little League announced Saturday that they canceled their 2020 Season.
The YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South does offer free childcare for all school-age children of essential workers.
