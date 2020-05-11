Rain chances in the Mid-South, temperatures going up again

REST OF THE WEEK: As a warm front sits to our north, showers will be possible on Tuesday. However, the bulk of the rain will stay north of I-40. There will be a better chance for rain late Tuesday night with a few showers lingering into early Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s tomorrow but will jump into the mid-70s Wednesday. We will climb into the lower 80s Thursday and stay in the 80s through the weekend. A pop-up shower will be possible each day through the end of the week and into the weekend, but everyone will not see rain.