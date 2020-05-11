Rain chances in the Mid-South, temperatures going up again

It’s dry and cold this morning with temperatures in the 40s. We will have sunshine early, but clouds will build in this afternoon. There will also be a chance for a pop-up shower this afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry until after 10 pm. High temperatures today will be about 10 degrees lower than yesterday and will only climb into the mid-60s. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 65. Winds will be north 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 49. Winds northwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As a warm front sits to our north, showers will be possible on Tuesday. However, the bulk of the rain will stay north of I-40. There will be a better chance for rain late Tuesday night with a few showers lingering into early Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s tomorrow but will jump into the mid-70s Wednesday. We will climb into the lower 80s Thursday and stay in the 80s through the weekend. A pop-up shower will be possible each day through the end of the week and into the weekend, but everyone will not see rain.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
