Shelby Co. health officials deciding on Phase 2 of reopening; Schools make plans to resume instruction in fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After one week of the first phase of business reopenings in Memphis and Shelby County, leaders said Monday they were cautiously optimistic about the future. At least 14 days must separate the start of phase one at the start of phase two, according to the task force’s Back to Business framework.
"The end of this week, the data is really going to be scrutinized," said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
“Overall, we are trending in the right direction, and that’s a testament to people cooperating and social distancing,” said Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department.
Haushalter said there has been a slight uptick in hospitalizations, but the county is testing more people and the positivity rate, or percentage of positive tests is declining, falling to 7.8%.
That means a smaller share of the population is testing positive, which is a promising metric.
“What we know here is we still have transmission in homes, small community clusters, social settings as well as workplaces,” she said. “We know there is no significant community transmission at the current time.”
Attention is now turning to school systems and the fall. The University of Memphis and The University of Tennessee systems have both formed task forces to study the issue.
Friday Shelby County Schools superintendent Dr. Joris Ray announced the district was also creating a re-entry task force as the district looks to define a new normal.
"This group will be made up of key stakeholders with education, healthcare, faith-based and business experts to advise us on a longer-term strategy for reopening schools," he said.
The district is also considering extending school days or the school year to make up for lost instructional time.
Haushalter said social distancing must be able to be done in school settings safely and effectively for reopening to take place.
"The only way a school can open back up is if they have the ability to monitor what's happening, not only in Shelby County, but within their campuses and their school system," she said.
Monday, Memphis police and fire departments revealed they’ve been receiving addresses of COVID-19 patients from the county’s 911 service since mid-March. Officials said they have not received names.
“It is used to protect the first responders and the community,” said Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings. “Because God forbid if our first responders became exposed, that could increase exposure to our community at large.”
MPD and MFD said the information is used to alert responding crews to an address where the virus may be present to ensure they know how much PPE to use.
“We are trying to limit our usage of PPE as much as possible to make our supply chain last,” said Memphis Fire Department Director Gina Sweat.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has authorized law enforcement agencies to receive a list of names and addresses of those who tested positive for the virus from the Tennessee Department of Health, but WMC Action News 5 learned last week neither Memphis nor Shelby County was on that list.
Officials within the city and county did not reveal they were already receiving that sort of data until Monday.
It appears the data has been coming from the county level. A spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday they receive the same type of information from the county's division of emergency management.
“We are able to release information at the local level,” said Haushalter."We made a decision within the health department to release addresses very early. We do have the ability to do that in public health."
The ACLU of Tennessee has criticized the practice of COVID-19 health information in the state being shared with law enforcement.
“First responders should always be taking precautions when entering any home, and the state should ensure they have the necessary protective gear to do so. Disclosing the personal information of individuals who will never have contact with law enforcement raises fundamental concerns about privacy without yielding a significant public health benefit,” said Hedy Weinberg, ACLU of Tennessee executive director.
