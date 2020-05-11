Social distancing brings changes to National Nurses Week traditions in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For nurses across the area, National Nurses Week this year feels different and is even running a bit differently. Social distancing has changed some traditions.
For many nurses at Methodist North, the blessing of the hands is one of their favorite parts of National Nurses Week.
“The chaplain would come and anoint your hands, and hold your hands and pray for you,” said Amanda Lovett, a nurse at Methodist North.
The prayer is still there this year, but the layout of the blessing changed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year is so hands-off for everyone so it’s a little bit different where he’s just blessing us without touching our hands,” said nurse Lori Stone.
Nurses said the blessing is to remind them of the important work their hands do.
“You can’t be a nurse and not lay hands on a patient whether it’s taking their vital signs or an assessment or just holding their hands to make them feel comforted,” said Stone.
These hands and these nurses are on the front lines of this pandemic. The blessing Monday was held at Methodist North’s COVID-19 unit.
A stronger bond is forming between these nurses this National Nurses Week.
“We’re taking care of each other more than we may have in previous years. We’re just supporting each other because this is uncharted territory for everyone," said Stone.
What the nurses did get at the blessing of the hands was a stone to remind them of the blessing and a prayer card to remind them of their calling.
“I don’t consider myself a hero and I know many of the nurses feel the same way,” said Lovett. “It’s our calling. It’s what we’ve chosen to do in life.”
