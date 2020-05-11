Tennessee National Guard to salute health care workers with statewide flyover

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Air National Guard will salute health care workers Tuesday with a statewide flyover in honor of National Nurses Week.
The national guard says aircraft from Memphis and Knoxville will fly over dozens of hospitals and health care facilities in Tennessee as medical professionals continue their work to battle the spread of COVID-19.
“We are incredibly grateful to the men and women serving our state in the healthcare field. This flyover is a small token of our appreciation,” said Col. Jason Glass, Assistant Adjutant General, Tennessee Air National Guard. “When you look to the skies on Tuesday, remember to say thank you to the Tennesseans all across our state who are working to protect us from this virus.”
A full list of locations and times are available below but could be subject to change.
