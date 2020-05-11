A Warmer pattern will return to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The calendar says it’s May but at times our weather has felt more like fall instead of spring. This past weekend on Saturday morning, we broke a record low temperature.
Although, It’s early in the month, we have already had several temperatures swings.
Only one day so far, have we hit our average temperature for this time of year. That happened on May 3rd. Outside of that one “normal” day, 3 days have been above normal and 6 days fell below.
A shift in the jet stream will allow for a warmer weather pattern as temperatures will warm across the Mid-South late this week. This warmer pattern will also bring the threat for storms back across our region.
The eighties will return Thursday and there will be chances of showers and storms each day as several disturbances move across our area.
