Windstream: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ Windstream Holdings Inc. (WINMQ) on Monday reported a loss of $78.7 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.84.
The broadband and communications company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period.
