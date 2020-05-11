Workplace complaints related to COVID-19 piling up against Memphis area employers

"BioLife collection centers follow strict safety protocol at all times that is intended for the protection of our employees and donors, including wearing protective equipment, performing rigorous cleaning procedures and frequent hand washing. And we have carefully monitored and taken actions in line with the evolving public health guidance. In the early days of the pandemic staff at all of our centers received extra training on additional safety measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, including social distancing guidelines such as adding space between stations and beds, in the waiting rooms and seating and adjusting appointment schedules. As public health guidance has evolved, our protocols have too, adding more rigorous screening processes to reduce the risk of transmission within our sites. Both donors and employees are required to wear masks, receive temperature pre-screenings and we have advised our employees that if they feel they may pose a risk to others, they should remain home.