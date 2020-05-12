Civil right activist and longtime Memphis businessman Fred L. Davis dies at age 86

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fred L. Davis, a longtime Memphis businessman and civil rights activist, has died after being ill for several months. He was 86.
A Manassas High School graduate, Davis was elected to the first Memphis City Council and served as the city’s first black city council chair for 12 years. He also founded the Fred L. Davis Insurance Agency, which has stood at Park Avenue and Airways Boulevard since 1967.
Davis’ agency was one of the first black-owned insurance agencies in the South.
Officials in Shelby County took to social media remembering all that Davis was.
He worked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement and worked to find a resolve during the Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ella Davis, and their three children, Michael, Marvin and Sheila.
