Controversy continues surrounding access to COVID-19 patient information; Election commission preparing for fall elections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday we learned more details about how Memphis Police, Memphis Fire, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are able to access health information on those who test positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday the city of Knoxville said its police department would be opting out of receiving health information from the state.
A spokesperson for the city of Memphis said they do not plan to change their procedures with respect to how they use health information on COVID-19.
WMC Action News 5 has learned that addresses only are flagged in Shelby County’s E-911 system. That information from the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board is coming from the state of Tennessee, through a Memorandum of Understanding with the county’s 911 system signed and submitted on April 7.
Memphis and Shelby County do not have MOUs with the Tennessee Department of Health to receive information directly from the state and are not doing so, officials said.
The Shelby County Health Department has also provided addresses to the county's 911 system but no information about positivity. The information from the health department includes a flag for those addresses where someone is isolated or quarantined.
Despite criticism from the ACLU of Tennessee, leaders locally have defended the practice saying it is for the protection of first responders during the pandemic. They assure no names are being released.
“We recognized at a local level prior to the state recognizing this was necessary to protect our EMS staff,” said Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department. “Ultimately the state made a decision to be able to release more information.”
We also learned Tuesday that the Shelby County Election Commission is already preparing with the pandemic in mind for two elections this fall, in August and November.
“We are taking enormous care with our polling places. We will be having to move some of them to allow for appropriate social distancing,” said Linda Phillips, Administrator of Elections. “Our poll workers will have protective equipment. We’re using disposable styluses and pens, making every effort to keep everyone safe.”
The state of Tennessee requires voters to give a reason if they are voting absentee by mail. Anyone older than 60 qualifies, but under current state law everyone else has to declare a reason like illness, disability, or being outside of the county during the voting period.
Right now the pandemic itself is not a valid reason.
Phillips notes that given the pandemic, multiple lawsuits have been filed challenging the rules on voting absentee in Tennessee. She said that’s a judicial or legislative decision, not something that can be altered at the local level.
