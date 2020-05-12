Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

ARKANSAS (WMC/KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.
As of 10:10 a.m., Tuesday, May 12, according to the ADH website, there were:
- 4,043 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 3,149 recoveries
- 803 active cases
- 94 deaths
- 61 currently hospitalized
- 11 currently on ventilators
- 289 total nursing home residents
- 70,323 people total have been tested
- 66,280 people have tested negative
Starting May 11, restaurants are allowed to reopen in Arkansas. Restaurants can only serve 33% of their maximum occupancy. Groups exceeding ten people are not permitted.
Restaurant workers have been moving tables and chairs to meet the spacing qualifications while preparing for the return of in-house customers.
Despite being open to dine-in seating, many restaurant owners say they will continue to offer curbside pickup.
“We recognize Arkansans’concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.
The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.
For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »
For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.
Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.
After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.