A few more showers tonight followed by a warmer pattern tomorrow

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers Wind: SE 5-15 Low: 55
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: S 5-15 High: 77
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 Low: 64
THIS WEEK: Isolated to widely scattered showers will continue overnight through early morning with clouds lingering through much of the day along with breezy south wind. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers along with highs near 80 and overnight lows in the upper 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s.
