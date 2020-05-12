Gibson’s Donuts reopening Friday for takeaway orders

“We’ve rearranged our whole interior here to make just one line go through here instead of our line snaking like it does," said DeWeese. "We’re going to try to ask people to social distance. We’re going to ask them to send in only one person out of the group, we don’t want a mother bringing in five kids. If somebody wants to call in we’ll have their order ready, and when they get here they can call us from the parking lot and we’ll bring it out.”