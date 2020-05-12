Gibson’s Donuts reopening Friday for takeaway orders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Good news for Memphis doughnut lovers! One of the Bluff City’s iconic sweet stops is reopening this week.
Gibson’s Donuts reopens Friday, May 15 starting at 5 a.m. The store, along with many others, closed in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The shop on Mendenhall will open for takeaway orders only.
Owner Don DeWeese says the shop will look a little different than customers are used to with markings for social distancing, masks and more.
“We’ve rearranged our whole interior here to make just one line go through here instead of our line snaking like it does," said DeWeese. "We’re going to try to ask people to social distance. We’re going to ask them to send in only one person out of the group, we don’t want a mother bringing in five kids. If somebody wants to call in we’ll have their order ready, and when they get here they can call us from the parking lot and we’ll bring it out.”
