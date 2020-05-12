Global sock company making cloth masks for Tennesseans

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - A company that normally makes socks for your feet has pivoted in the pandemic to making masks to cover your nose and mouth.
Renfro Corporation in Cleveland is about as far from Memphis along the southern Tennessee line as you can get.
A global sock company, Renfro switched their assembly line to produce masks.
Tennesseans can get the masks for free at your county health department.
“Of those 5 million that were ordered from the state, we’ve delivered over a million of them already, and we’ll be continuing over the next few weeks here until we reach that 5 million," said Stan Jewell with Renfro.
Their knit masks include a nose and a mouth pocket to keep it from getting wet, and also ties, instead of ear loops.
They’re set to make a million masks a week at the Cleveland, Tennessee Renfro factory and another in Alabama.
