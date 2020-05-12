148 Hardeman County inmates, 1 staff member test positive for COVID-19

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Facility-wide testing at Hardeman County Correctional Facility has led to 148 inmates and one staff member testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
CoreCivic, the company that owns and manages the private prison, says a total of 1,882 inmates and 390 employees were tested for COVID-19. Inmates and employees who were tested showed no symptoms of the virus at the time of testing.
Two inmates have since developed symptoms and are receiving medical attention at the facility, according to CoreCivic.
There are 10 tests still pending and some employees have yet to be tested. CoreCivic is working with them to coordinate a testing date before they are allowed to enter the facility.
“The health and safety of the individuals entrusted to our care and our staff is the top priority for CoreCivic,” said Keith Ivens, M.D., CoreCivic’s Chief Medical Officer. “This commitment is shared by our partners at the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), and we have worked closely together with TDOC and state health officials to respond to this unprecedented situation appropriately, thoroughly and with care for the well-being of those entrusted to us and our communities.”
CoreCivic says prior to the testing, there were only two confirmed cases of the virus at the facility. Those employees have since recovered and have been cleared to return to work.
Officials are conducting contact tracing of all inmates and employees that have tested positive for the virus.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.