Health experts testify on colleges reopening in fall during virtual senate hearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander chaired a virtual hearing Tuesday, asking the nation’s top health experts to explain how colleges and other schools can keep students safe from COVID-19 this fall.
The hearing provided expert insight into options related to testing and surveillance that colleges could consider.
It comes as schools, including the University of Memphis, develop task forces to help guide reopening.
“Let’s look down the road three months. There will be about 5,000 campuses across the country trying to welcome 20 million college students,” said Alexander, chairman of the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee. “What would you say to the chancellor of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, or the president or principal of a public school about how to persuade parents and students to return to school in August?”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, said a vaccine likely won't be available, but he says that doesn't mean students can't go back to school.
"Even at the top speed we're going, we don't see a vaccine playing in the ability of individuals to get back to school this term," said Fauci. "What they really want is to know if they are safe."
Experts say that will largely depend on each school's level of community spread.
By the fall, they expect 25 to 30 million tests to be available each month.
They say school administrators will also have to develop strategies to monitor for outbreaks.
"It is certainly possible to test all the students, or it is much more likely that there would be a surveillance strategy done where you may test some of the students at different times," said ADM Brett Giroir, MD, Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Giroir said several promising and experimental approaches may also be used by schools to monitor outbreaks, including testing wastewater from dormitories.
"Wastewater from an entire dorm or an entire segment of a campus could be tested to determine whether there's coronavirus in that sewage, the wastewater, so there are other strategies being developed," said Giroir.
Leaders at the University of Memphis say they have different groups working on a "full range of potential scenarios" for the fall, including how to keep students, faculty and staff safe on campus.
In a letter to the University of Memphis faculty and staff, M. David Rudd, the school’s president, explained what these groups will do.
"We have formed an Academic Affairs Fall Preparedness Steering Committee with three working groups to advise University leadership on the steps needed to be ready for the fall semester. One group will review our current remote instruction model for any needed adjustments. A second group will recommend measures that ensures the health of our students, faculty and staff for on-ground courses this fall, with needed limitations or restrictions. A third group will look at how we can best provide student support and social interactions under either of these scenarios or a hybrid model. Additional working groups will be formed as needed," Rudd wrote.
Rudd said two working groups will examine how the university's workforce will safely return to work and how facilities will be reviewed and managed.
"The recommendations of the various working groups and steering committee will help guide our decision-making. Should you have ideas and suggestions, do not hesitate to contact one of the named faculty, staff or student members. We will keep you updated regularly as recommendations emerge and decisions are finalized," wrote Rudd.
Experts say each college will also work with the Centers for Disease Control and their local health department to develop a strategy for testing and surveillance.
To watch Tuesday’s U.S. Senate hearing in its entirety, visit the HELP Committee website.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.