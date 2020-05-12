Health experts testify on colleges reopening in fall during virtual senate hearing

"We have formed an Academic Affairs Fall Preparedness Steering Committee with three working groups to advise University leadership on the steps needed to be ready for the fall semester. One group will review our current remote instruction model for any needed adjustments. A second group will recommend measures that ensures the health of our students, faculty and staff for on-ground courses this fall, with needed limitations or restrictions. A third group will look at how we can best provide student support and social interactions under either of these scenarios or a hybrid model. Additional working groups will be formed as needed," Rudd wrote.