How to see the Tennessee National Guard hospital flyover Tuesday in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Look to the skies Tuesday afternoon as aircraft from the 164th Airlift Wing in Memphis salute the state’s medical professionals and first responders.
The flyover is part of normal flight crew training, but it coincides with the last day of National Nurses Week. Together with the 134th Air Refueling Wing in Knoxville, the Tennessee National Guard will fly over dozens of hospitals Tuesday.
“We are incredibly grateful to the men and women serving our state in the health care field. This flyover is a small token of our appreciation,” said Col. Jason Glass, Assistant Adjutant General, Tennessee Air National Guard. “When you look to the skies on Tuesday, remember to say thank you to the Tennesseans all across our state who are working to protect us from this virus.”
More than 963 Airmen and Soldiers have volunteered from the Tennessee National Guard in response to this pandemic.
“The response to this pandemic has required a team of teams approach combining multiple agencies in a unity of effort. Our National Guard team gets a chance to work alongside our civilian and State healthcare personnel every day,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “This flyover is our opportunity to acknowledge our interagency and civilian teammates vital service on the front lines of the battle.”
The Guard says the rain won’t stop the flyover. The Memphis-area route is shown below.
If you can’t see it outside, watch live here. We’ll stream it on our website and Facebook.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.