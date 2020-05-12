Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMOKIES
Park: Crowds stayed manageable during reopening of Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say crews had to rescue one hiker and dealt with congestion in a few popular places when the Great Smoky Mountains reopened over the weekend, but crowds stayed manageable. Park spokeswoman Dana Soehn said officials evaluated weekend events on Monday and determined conditions weren't overwhelming for staff or visitors. Major roadways, most trails and some restroom facilities became accessible for the first time Saturday when the Smokies became one of the country’s first national parks to reopen after closing in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Soehn says officials will continue a social media campaign aimed at helping visitors plan a safe visit that includes social distancing.
AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-ONE GOOD THING-RETIREE SHOW
Retirees, isolated by virus, become DJs for new radio hour
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Retirees in multiple states have become volunteer DJs for a new online radio hour known as “Radio Recliner.” The 60-minute show began airing last month, starting with retirees in middle Tennessee, recording from their recliners quarantined due to concerns over COVID-19. The show has since taken off, with seniors in assisted-living facilities in Georgia, Alabama and others jumping at the chance to be a DJ after being secluded because of strict social distancing rules. Listeners can also send song requests to dedicate to family or friends, which are included in the daily show. Fresh content airs weekdays at noon, with previous segments playing in rotation.
ECONOMIC INCENTIVES-LAWSUITS
Tennessee sues candle maker, auto parts firm over incentives
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials are suing a candle maker and a manufacturer of plastic car exteriors to recoup some incentive money, saying they came up short of job creation requirements. The Department of Economic and Community Development sued MVP Group International and Plastic Omnium Auto Exteriors LLC in Davidson County Chancery Court last week. One lawsuit claims MVP Group International created 43 of the 100 jobs it promised between 2014 and 2019 to receive a $500,000 state incentive, of which the state now wants $285,000 back. The state claims Plastic Omnium created 157 of 300 jobs required between 2014 and 2019 for a $1 million incentive, and must pay back $480,000.
OPIOID OVERDOSES
Opioid overdose deaths surge in Tennessee's largest county
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Health officials in Tennessee’s largest county say the number of overdoses related to opioids and other drugs has surged in the past month. The health department in Shelby County reported 391 suspected overdoses from April 7 to May 7. The total of 58 deaths is the county's highest for a 30-day period since record keeping began in January 2019 using a database of incidents reported by first reponders and the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center. The county health department has issued seven “spike alerts” in the past month. The alerts call attention to a sharp rise in drug overdoses, including those involving opioids.
JOB FAIR
Greater Nashville Technology Council holds virtual job fair
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Greater Nashville Technology Council is hosting a live virtual career fair. According to a news release, the fair takes place on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Job seekers will be able to explore over 1,500 openings in Nashville and Middle Tennessee through a virtual hiring booth. They can also chat online with company recruiters. Employers will have the ability to hold on-the-spot interviews via video conference. Participating employers include Amazon, 3-D Technology, L3 Harris|ForceX, Brookdale Senior Living, TechnologyAdvice and eviCore Healthcare. Registration is free and online.
ABSENTEE BALLOTS
Absentee ballots now available for eligible Tennesseans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eligible Tennesseans can now request an absentee ballot to vote by mail in the Aug. 6 election. According to a news release from the Secretary of State’s office, Tennessee law allows all voters 60 years or older to vote absentee. Other people who are allowed to vote absentee include those who will be outside of the county, those who are serving on a jury, members of the military, and those who cannot vote because of illness and their caretakers. Several groups have sued the state seeking to allow any voter to cast an absentee ballot this year over fears in-person voting could spread the coronavirus.