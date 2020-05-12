Local organizations provide meals for those getting tested for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Non-profits are coming together to provide food for those getting tested for COVID-19.
Health officials have been telling people that when they get tested, they should isolate themselves until they get their results back. Now, the Mid-South Food Bank and Church Health hope to help with that.
Tuesday morning at 9:00, Church Health at Crosstown Concourse will be offering free drive through testing.
The Mid-South Food Bank will be handing out fresh produce and shelf-stable foods to help people who have to isolate themselves after being tested or who have to quarantine themselves after testing positive for COVID 19.
The Mid-South Food Bank’s President and CEO Kathy Pope said in a statement, “We already work with Church Health for the Nutrition on Wheels food distributions so this was a natural fit to serve the community.”
Church Health has also partnered with MATA to help people without cars get to their testing appointments.
