Memphis churches gearing up to reopen creating online reservation portals for service attendance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Churches in the Memphis area can reopen this weekend, but at 50% capacity.
All 46 parishes that are part of the Catholic Diocese of Memphis received a four-page decree indicating state and congregation guidelines.
"It’s a wonderful, wonderful feeling we are looking forward to that day,” said Father Robert, Church of the Nativity.
Father Robert says reopening their doors is exciting, but stressful.
“To make sure everything is lined up and according to requirements from government and from the diocese so it's definitely a challenge,” said Father Robert.
Churches are to follow all Centers for Disease Control sanitizing guidelines.
For state guidelines issued for places of worship click the link below.
Father Robert says a cleaning company will be sanitizing between masses and they’ve also added two additional services. Several parishes like St. Patrick Catholic Church are going a little further by asking that people make reservations online.
“It’s the only way we can manage how many people we are going to have so we can socially distance the right way,” said Don Farrell, PPC Leader, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
And, the precautions don't stop there.
"Make sure you’re wearing a mask, people that want gloves, we’ve got gloves, and now we have several ushers that are ushering people to their seat,” said Farrell.
Farrell says normally they have anywhere from 150 to 200 people attend a service, but due to social distancing they are cutting that number down to 55 people.
Safety always being the number one priority. Father Robert says he has one concern about reopening.
“I think we will have some difficulties with social distancing. To make sure people understand they really need to stay apart, that this is not the time when they get together and talk,” said Father Robert.
Both Father Robert and Farrell say they will pay close attention to things that worked and things they need to change for future services.
If you would like to attend service at St. Patrick Catholic Church, the website to make an online reservation is below.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.