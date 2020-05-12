MFD says arsonist responsible for cell phone tower fire near U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police and the fire department are investigating an arson at a cell phone tower.
It happened Monday night at a tower on Southern Avenue just down the street from the University of Memphis. The fire department tells us the fire caused $100,000 in damage.
Right now it’s not clear if service to any cell phone carriers has been effected.
And investigators aren’t sure if it’s connected to arsons at four other cell tower sites that were reported earlier this year.
