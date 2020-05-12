Mighty Lights to celebrate Memphis 2020 graduates in weekend light show

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 12, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 3:44 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mighty Lights of Memphis are planning a color-filled celebration for Memphis high school and higher education graduates this weekend.

With schools citywide closing due to the coronavirus pandemic everyone is looking for unconventional ways to honor and celebrate the Class of 2020.

Saturday, the Hernando DeSoto Bridge (aka Big River Crossing) will illuminate Memphis honoring graduates in the Bluff City who have impacted their schools and their communities.

If you would like to dedicate a light to your graduate, visit http://dedicate.mightylights.com/.

