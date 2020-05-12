More showers through tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Light to moderate rain will continue through the afternoon, especially in areas along and north of I-40. Highs will range from the low 50s in northwest TN and northeast AR to low 60s closer to Clarksdale and Oxford. Winds will be east at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Showers are still possible for the same areas. Lows will be steady in the mid 50s and then rise into the low 60s by morning with a southeast wind at 5-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: A few showers could linger into early Wednesday. High temperatures will jump into the mid to upper 70s. We will climb into the lower 80s Thursday and Friday. A pop-up shower will be possible each day through the end of the week. Lows will be in the 60s late week.
WEEKEND: Highs will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s with passing clouds and a passing shower. Lows will be in the 60s.
