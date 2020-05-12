More than 240 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Arkansas prison

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Hundreds of coronavirus cases have been reported at a prison in Forrest City, Arkansas.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, 244 inmates and one staff member have tested positive for the virus at the Federal Correctional Institution low-security prison. Three staff members have tested positive at the high-security prison.
Across the Federal Bureau of Prisons system, 3,379 federal inmates and 250 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said 656 inmates and 279 staff members have recovered and 49 federal inmates have died.
May 6, WMC Action News 5 reported 105 inmates and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at the low-security prison. Since then, that total has increased by more than 100.
No deaths have been reported at this time. The prison is located at 1400 Dale Bumpers Road in Forrest City, Arkansas.
We’ve reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a statement, but we have not heard back.
