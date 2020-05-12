10,000 pounds of pet food donated to Shelby Co. Animal Welfare Coalition COVID-19 Pet Food Relief project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In April, the Shelby County Animal Welfare Coalition launched a temporary pet food pantry to assist those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Memphis Animal Services announced Tuesday that not only have they seen a steady adoption rate, but approximately 10,000 pounds of pet food has also been donated thus far.
In addition, MAS says the donations have been able to keep 600 pets with their families.
Donations are still be accepted at MAS, as well as other locations around Memphis.
If you are in need of pet food due to the COVID-19 pandemic, call (901) 636-1418.
