Scattered showers likely through this evening

It’s dry early this morning, but showers will start moving in over the next few hours. Rain will be likely around 9 am and then we will have some time without much rain between 1 and 5 pm. However, the rain will start back up by 10 pm and showers could continue in some areas tomorrow morning. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas, but parts of north Mississippi will climb into the lower 70s. It will be cool tonight with overnight low temperatures in the lower to mid-50s.