Scattered showers likely through this evening

It’s dry early this morning, but showers will start moving in over the next few hours. Rain will be likely around 9 am and then we will have some time without much rain between 1 and 5 pm. However, the rain will start back up by 10 pm and showers could continue in some areas tomorrow morning. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas, but parts of north Mississippi will climb into the lower 70s. It will be cool tonight with overnight low temperatures in the lower to mid-50s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 40%. High: 61. Winds will be east 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Low: 55. Winds southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will jump into the mid-70s Wednesday. We will climb into the lower 80s Thursday and stay in the 80s through the weekend. A pop-up shower will be possible each day through the end of the week and into the weekend, but everyone will not see rain. Currently, the next chance for rain is on Friday afternoon and evening as a weak weather system moves into the area.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.