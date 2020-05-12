SCS digital divide brought to forefront due to remote instruction amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bulk of the nearly $50 million Shelby County Schools is receiving from the federal CARES Act will go toward a digital learning strategy.
Eleven people across all sectors in the community will help guide Shelby County Schools’ plan to increase digital learning. The steering committee was announced Monday as the district continues to look to the next steps in moving its digital learning plan forward.
Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said the digital divide has been present in Shelby County for years, but this pandemic has made it hard to ignore.
“This is a need and at this point a right in my opinion that every student has a device and has internet,” Dr. Ray said.
Shelby County Schools has tried to secure the funding to move toward a 1:1 technology plan in the past. Now, Dr. Ray said 75% of the $48.6 million the district will receive from the federal CARES Act will go toward its digital plan.
Plans the district has outlined would cost between $24 million and $91 million.
“We’re putting the money to wise use and it’s all wrapped around safety and student achievement,” Dr. Ray said.
“This is one example where we can leverage this federal support we’re getting to be able to help close that digital divide and layer on top of that local governmental support, philanthropic support,” Shelby County Commissioner Michael Whaley said.
Whaley chairs the Shelby County Board of Commissioners Education Committee. He said buying the devices is the first step.
“The whole other part that is arguably more important is how do we deploy those devices,” said Whaley. “How do we train our school leaders, our teachers, how do we work with students and families to really maximize that investment?”
For now, the steering committee will look at different technology plans and funding and develop the plan to move the district forward.
Dr. Ray said the rest of the CARES Act funding will go to help make up lost instructional time and school safety during this health crisis.
