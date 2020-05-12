Shelby County mayor recommends $6M in COVID-19 relief funding

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Lee Harris has recommended Shelby County receives $6 million for COVID-19 relief.
A news release explained the multi-million dollar proposal would give relief to six Shelby County cities amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.
That funding is made possible through $49.9 million in federal CARES Act funding the County received last month.
Shelby County said local municipalities with populations of less than 500,000 were not able to apply for the Federal CARES Act funding. Cities slated to receive access to a portion of the funding, based on population, are Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Lakeland, Germantown, and Millington.
Previously, the City of Memphis was awarded $113.6 million in COVID-19 relief funding.
Harris said the money would be used to fund community assistance programs, expand testing and surveillance capabilities, purchase COVID-19 related equipment needs such as personal protective equipment, and more.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.