Shelby County mayor recommends $6M in COVID-19 relief funding
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 12, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 12:40 PM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Lee Harris has recommended Shelby County receives $6 million for COVID-19 relief.

A news release explained the multi-million dollar proposal would give relief to six Shelby County cities amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

That funding is made possible through $49.9 million in federal CARES Act funding the County received last month.

Shelby County said local municipalities with populations of less than 500,000 were not able to apply for the Federal CARES Act funding. Cities slated to receive access to a portion of the funding, based on population, are Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Lakeland, Germantown, and Millington.

“All of the municipalities in Shelby County will have to make various adjustments in response to this public health emergency. That’s why we are setting aside a significant sum to account for this important event. This virus does not recognize the boundaries between our municipalities. We have to ensure that all municipalities have the resources they need to slow the spread, keep our residents safe and healthy, and put their communities on the path to recovery.”
Mayor Lee Harris, Shelby County

Previously, the City of Memphis was awarded $113.6 million in COVID-19 relief funding.

Harris said the money would be used to fund community assistance programs, expand testing and surveillance capabilities, purchase COVID-19 related equipment needs such as personal protective equipment, and more.

