Shelby County reaches goal for COVID-19 testing capacity, utilizations remains hang-up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday public health officials said they've hit their goal of being able to offer increased testing capacity. The continual issue remains that people aren't taking full advantage of it.
“Our goal in the first phase of testing was to really go where the need was greatest. We saw this as an access to a health care issue,” said Jenny Bartlett-Prescott, COO of Church Health and COVID-19 task force testing coordinator.
Tuesday those leading the charge on expanded COVID-19 testing said much progress has been made to get widespread testing throughout Shelby County, open to different demographic groups, and available to asymptomatic front line workers.
But the utilization remains a hang-up.
Of the roughly 7,800 tests offered per week only 60% or 4,680 are being administered, leaving lots of slots open.
“The high priority is anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms, no matter how mild they might be,” said Bartlett-Prescott, “To please access a testing site that is convenient and close to you.”
Leaders said they're looking to incorporate drop-by testing that would not require an appointment, as well as expanded capabilities at more places like pharmacies.
“If anyone has signs and symptoms of respiratory illness or flu-like symptoms, they meet the criteria for being symptomatic,” said Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department.
Haushalter indicated Tuesday that her team is closely watching the virus' reproduction rate, or the number of infections that come from one case.
Haushalter said in Shelby County that number is currently at 1.14, with a goal of one or less than one. Other neighboring counties in Tennessee like Fayette (1.24) and Tipton (1.26) are seeing reproduction rates higher than Shelby County's right now.
“The surrounding counties as well as Mississippi have higher reproductive rates than we do. Yes, that is concerning to us,” said Haushalter. “That means there is more active transmission in those counties, and it’s going to be significantly important recognizing that people cross borders and cross counties.”
If you do get tested for COVID-19 you’re asked to remain isolated until the results come back. Haushalter said they are seeing some results return now as quickly as 24 hours after the test is administered.
