St. Jude creates coloring book explaining COVID-19 to children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Children’s Hospital is not only working to save the lives of children around the world, but amid the coronavirus health crisis, children may also need an explanation.
St. Jude has created a coloring book for children explaining COVID-19 and how children can stay healthy during this time.
The book encourages them to talk to their parents or trusted adults if they feel worried and delves into how hard medical officials are working to keep our communities safe and healthy.
