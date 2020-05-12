Suspect arrested in 2019 stabbing of Millington health care worker

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington police have made an arrest in the brutal stabbing of a mental health clinic worker after an exhaustive investigation that stretched statewide.
The stabbing happened outside the Professional Counseling Services Mental Facility on Navy Road back in October of 2019.
The Millington police chief says a woman was stabbed multiple times as she got out of her car.
Darryl Evans is charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder. Police say he could also be linked to a similar incident in Memphis last year.
That information has been turned over to the Memphis Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.