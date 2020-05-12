Tennessee tax revenues show effects of coronavirus pandemic on state’s economy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - April tax revenue totals show a grim picture of the impact the coronavirus has had on Tennessee’s economy, and it could get worse.
Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley said Tuesday overall state revenues for April 2020 were $1.3 billion, about $855 million less than April 2019 ($2.15 billion) and 693.8 million less than the state budgeted.
“The signs of economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic have begun to appear in Tennessee’s April tax receipts,” said Ely in a statement.
April tax revenues reflect March taxable sales activity. It’s likely the numbers will worsen for May, showing the effects of a month-long shutdown as well as filing extensions that allowed individuals and businesses to hold off on reporting their taxable activity until later in the year.
“It has been 10 years since an economic downturn has impacted state revenues,” said Ely. “The state’s large monthly revenue surpluses built up throughout the beginning of the year will now be tested as the pandemic’s impact begins to erase those gains. Yet, we remain committed to keeping the state’s budget in balance despite the current challenges.”
The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration lists the revenue funds and their budget shortfalls:
- General fund revenues were $650.9 million less than budgeted estimates. Four other funds that share in state tax revenues were $42.9 million less than estimates.
- Sales tax revenues were $61.2 million less than the April estimate, and they were 6.01-percent less than April 2019.
- Franchise and excise tax revenues were a combined $486.6 million lower than budgeted estimates, and the growth rate compared to April 2019 was -70.61 percent.
- Gasoline and motor fuel revenues for April decreased by 1.4 percent compared to April 2019 and were $5.6 million less than the budgeted estimate of $108.7 million.
- Motor vehicle registration revenues were $10.8 million less than the April estimate.
- Tobacco tax revenues were $3.2 million less than the April budgeted estimate of $18.8 million.
- Mixed drink taxes were $7.4 million less than the budgeted estimate of $12.5 million.
- Hall income tax revenues for April were $62 million less than the budgeted estimate.
- Privilege tax revenues were $7.2 million less than the April estimate.
- Business tax revenues were $50.4 million less than the April estimate.
All other tax revenues exceeded estimates by a net of $0.6 million.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.