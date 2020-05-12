Watching the tropics: Hurricane season could arrive early

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Hurricane season officially arrives June 1st but we could see an earlier start to the season. There is a system that is situated off southern east coast could develop this weekend.
Some computer models are showing, an area of low pressure near the Bahamas. This area of low pressure could strengthen and become a tropical system.
The National Hurricane Center has given the low pressure a medium chance of becoming a subtropical depression or storm within the next 3 to 5 days.
The good news is that even if it does strengthen into a tropical system, it is not expected to have any direct impacts on the US east coastline. It could bring heavy surfs and rip currents to some of the beaches and may dump heavy rain on some areas of the Bahamas.
It is not uncommon to see a storm or two develop before the June 1st start date of hurricane season. This also does not mean that the season will be more or less active.
The National Hurricane Center will release their predictions for this upcoming hurricane season on May 21st. Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for updates.
