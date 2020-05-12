WMC awarded Regional Murrow Award for Memphis 200 documentary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 is the recipient of a 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
Awarded by the Radio Television Digital News Association, these are among the most prestigious awards in broadcast and digital news.
WMC’s award is for excellence in video for our Memphis 200 documentary. The documentary photographer is longtime WMC photojournalist Shiela Whaley.
WMC is now under consideration for a National Murrow Award.
Watch the award-winning documentary now by clicking the links below or watch on our streaming apps (Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku).
