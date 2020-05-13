ADH: 862 active COVID cases in Arkansas; St. Francis Co. has the most active cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, updated the public Wednesday on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Governor Hutchinson announced 72 new cases in Arkansas on Wednesday, with two new deaths bringing the statewide total to 97.
The state is continuing to strive for 60,000 tests to be conducted in the month of May.
Dr. Smith said the state’s numbers are up and down, with a low of 28 new COVID-19 cases one day and a high of 121. Smith said, "It’s hard to know from day to day where the trajectory is going.”
Hutchinson said, “We have to be able to live and manage COVID-19 in Arkansas for at least a year until there is a vaccine.”
