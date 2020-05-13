Breezy and warmer weather is back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will mix with sun the rest of the afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will jump into the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Passing clouds. Breezy and mild. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds south 5-15 mph.
LATE WEEK: We will climb into the low 80s Thursday and Friday. A pop-up shower or storm will be possible both days with more clouds and some sun at times. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.
WEEKEND: Highs will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s with passing clouds and a passing shower or storm. Lows will be in the 60s. The warm and muggy pattern will continue into next week with highs in the 80s and a stray shower possible.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
