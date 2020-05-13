Cummins distribution center employees test positive for COVID-19

“As part of our protocol, the employees who tested positive and those in close contact, are self-isolating. We were able to reopen the facility after it was disinfected and continue to use health screenings and temperature checks and many other best practices to help keep those working at all our facilities healthy and safe. We are working hard to not only provide a work environment that is safe, but one where our employees also feel safe. This has been a challenging time for everyone and we appreciate the contributions of our employees to ensure that Cummins can continue to provide products that power essential services across the country.”